The Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot is nearing its final stretch, with ticket sales set to end on Wednesday, August 13th. As of 9 a.m. on Friday, August 8th, the pot has reached an impressive $130,295, with hopes of surpassing last year’s $150,000 total.

Tickets can be purchased at the big red booth located in front of Ruler Foods at 155 E 30th Street in Jasper. Sales hours are as follows:

  • Friday, August 8: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 9 & Sunday, August 10: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Monday, August 11 through Wednesday, August 13: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ticket pricing includes:

  • 1 for $5
  • 3 for $10
  • 20 for $20
  • 50 for $40
  • 150 for $100

Both cash and card payments are accepted.

Proceeds from the Half Pot support local students through full-ride scholarships to Vincennes University Jasper, which cover tuition, a laptop, and a $500 book stipend. Remaining funds contribute to community support, the financial health of the Strassenfest, and the sustainability of local non-profits.

The winning ticket will be drawn at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 15th at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce. The growing total can be tracked online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.

