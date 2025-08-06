BoardRoom magazine, in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide, is proud to announce that Sultan’s Run has earned the prestigious Distinguished Golf Destination, The Hallmark of Excellence for a golf course. This merit-based designation recognizes exceptional golf courses that exceed expectations in the quality of service and amenities, facilities, and most importantly, the teamwork of the staff and management.

“Congratulations to Sultan’s Run under the leadership of Chris Tretter for achieving the perfect balance of an exceptional golf experience, quality management, and top-tier facilities. Your commitment to excellence is a shining example to others in the industry, and your dedication to creating an outstanding environment for your golfers is truly inspiring. Keep up the fantastic work!” —John Fornaro, Publisher and Co-founder of BoardRoom

Developed by industry leaders, BoardRoom magazine and Forbes Travel Guide, the Distinguished Golf Destinations designation is the most prestigious and valuable accolade a resort, semi-private, daily fee, or public golf course can achieve. The Distinguished Golf Destinations program is not a popularity contest where industry insiders simply decide who makes the cut behind the scenes. Instead, Distinguished Golf Destination status is earned through a process where every aspect of your facilities, course(s), and operations are evaluated against the most important of all measures: Golf Experience.

“We are thrilled to receive this exceptional designation. Our team and our owners have poured many hours and millions of dollars into creating a special experience for our guests. It is gratifying to be among the top 4% of golf destinations in the world. I thank and congratulate all of our employees, especially those with long tenure here. Your attention to detail and your dedication to making our guests feel special are making a huge difference. I would also like to congratulate and thank the City of Jasper and the surrounding community. Hoosier Hospitality rings true, and our guests from around the world experience it every day. Our strategic plan calls for additional investments to enhance our offerings in the coming years, so stay tuned.” —Chris Tretter, Co-Owner and General Manager

More information about the criteria for being considered a Distinguished Golf Destination can be found here: https://www.distinguishedgolfdestinations.com/golfer-experienced-defined/