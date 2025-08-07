Tell City’s Schweizer Fest is already underway and continues through Sunday, August 10. The long-running celebration brings thousands to the downtown area each year for a week of entertainment, food, music, and community traditions. The festival, centered around City Hall Park, is one of the oldest community festivals in Indiana.

This year’s lineup includes amusement rides, craft booths, sidewalk sales, the beer and wine garden, a quilt show, the Schweizer Fest Talent Show, bed races, a car show, and the 48th annual Road Run. Live music fills the evenings with performances from regional acts, and Saturday’s half-pot drawing adds to the excitement. Events are scheduled daily with something for all ages, including the free kids fun run, a gospel concert, and open mic opportunities for local musicians.

The Tell City Police Department is reminding festivalgoers to stay safe throughout the week. Officers are conducting extra patrols in the area and encourage visitors to approach them with any concerns. Anyone planning to enter the beer garden must present a valid ID at one of two wristband stations located at the north and south entrances. Police are also urging attendees to drink responsibly, watch for traffic, keep an eye on children, and stay alert in large crowds. The department says working together will help keep the event safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Visit the Tell City Police Department Facebook page for more information.