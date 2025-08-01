The City of Tell City has announced that the next group of homes in its Owner‑Occupied Rehabilitation (OOR) program is now open for contractor bidding. Administered through Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission, the program provides eligible low‑to‑moderate income homeowners with a range of critical home repairs, including roof, HVAC, and water heater replacements, lighting and electrical upgrades, and improvements to make entrances more accessible under ADA standards.

Contractors who are not currently on the program’s approved bidders list are encouraged to contact Indiana 15 for more information on how to become eligible. All bids must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and will be opened that evening during the city’s Board of Public Works & Safety meeting.

This effort is part of a larger initiative by the city to improve housing conditions for residents through state and federally supported programs. Tell City rejoined the OOR program in 2024 after a multi‑year gap, following the successful award of a substantial Community Development Block Grant to fund housing improvements.

Earlier rounds of the program saw strong participation from both homeowners and contractors, with upgrades aimed at promoting safety, energy efficiency, and long‑term livability for residents. City officials expect the current round to continue building on that momentum, with work scheduled to begin shortly after the bidding process concludes.