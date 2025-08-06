Beginning on or around Monday, August 11, the City of Jasper and its contractor will begin a major infrastructure project to replace aging watermains in two areas of the city.

The work will begin on Thirteenth Street, starting at the intersection of 13th and Bartley Street and progressing west toward the 13th and Altmeyer Road intersection. In addition, a watermain replacement will take place on Dorbett Street between Ninth Street and Thirteenth Street.

Motorists should prepare for block-by-block closures along the construction route as the project advances westward. Public access to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will remain open, but visitors are encouraged to use the main entrance on Ninth Street for the most direct route.

The work is expected to last approximately six months. The City of Jasper advises drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling through construction zones.