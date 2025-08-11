The State Health Insurance Assistance Program is reminding Hoosiers that the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is coming up on October 15th – December 7th. During this time, you can make changes to various aspects of your Medicare Advantage and Part D drug coverage.

These changes include switching from traditional Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan (or vice versa), switching between Medicare Advantage plans, and electing or switching between Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. Changes made during the Open Enrollment Period will start the following January.

One of the best tools to help during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is the Planfinder Tool located at medicare.gov/find-a-plan. It takes you step-by-step through available Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans while taking your prescription drug costs into consideration.

Those who want to get an early start can set up a MyMedicare.gov account. You can register for online access to your preventive health information and track your preventive services, get a calendar of the Medicare-covered tests and screenings you are eligible for, and print a report to take to your health care provider.

If you have already created an account on MyMedicare.gov, you will use that same username and password to log into the new Plan Finder. There is no need to create another account.

Another great resource for Medicare beneficiaries is the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP), which provides free, impartial assistance with Medicare questions. SHIP Counselors are thoroughly trained and are located throughout Indiana.

You can meet with a SHIP Counselor by phone, virtually with an online meeting, and in many areas, in person. To see a list of their Indiana locations, visit in.gov/ship/find-an-indiana-ship-location.

SHIP also offers events throughout Indiana, with a current list of events available at in.gov/ship/ship-presentations-and-events. Some opportunities include Live Educational events on its Facebook page (Facebook.com/Indiana.SHIP) that assist Medicare beneficiaries. These videos can be found on their YouTube channel.

If you or someone you know have questions about the Annual Enrollment Period, the Planfinder Tool, MyMedicare.gov, or any other Medicare related topic, contact SHIP at (800) 452-4800, or online at medicare.in.gov.