Indiana State Police, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Natural Resources are still attempting to identify the woman located Sunday afternoon near a boat ramp in the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife area on New Harmony Road near Klippel Road.

New Information:

The female has a tattoo of a heart with a ribbon that covers the front lower part of the heart. The heart is only an outline with no color. The ribbon is also an outline and extends from the heart on both sides. There are no words on or near the tattoo.

Physical Description:

White female

Age: Late teens to early 30’s

Dark hair

Approximately 5’ tall

Approximately 130 lbs.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the possible identity of the female is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.