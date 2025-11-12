Latest News

Four members of the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department were recently honored for their years of dedicated service. Craig Englert, Ian Steffen, and Kyle Detty each received 10-year membership pins in recognition of a decade of commitment to the department. In addition, Clyde Huff was presented with a 25-year membership pin, marking his long-standing service to public safety in the Birdseye community.

These recognitions underscore the vital role volunteer firefighters play in rural emergency response, often balancing their service with full-time jobs and family responsibilities. The Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department continues to stand as a cornerstone in Dubois County, both through its emergency response efforts and community involvement, including events such as the annual Birdseye Picnic — a major fundraiser supporting the department’s operations.

On By Joey Rehl

