The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual pictured in connection with an incident that occurred at Little Caesars Pizza in Jasper.

Anyone with information about the individual or the incident is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s tip line at 812-481-COPS (2677).

Police have not released additional details about the nature of the incident but are urging anyone who may recognize the person to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

On By Joey Rehl

