The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 237 in Crawford County.

Beginning on or around Monday, November 11, crews will close State Road 237 in Crawford County near English. This closure will occur over the Little Blue River.

This road closure will allow for crews to perform a complete bridge deck and end bent replacement. Work is expected to last through the beginning of April, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is I-64 to State Road 37 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.