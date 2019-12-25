Dubois County Democratic Party elects new Vice-Chairperson

The Dubois County Democratic Party has a new Vice-Chairperson.

The party’s central committee unanimously elected 23-year-old Mikayla Granados on December 12th at a special election called to fill a vacancy.

Granados became extremely active in the Democratic Party this past year and helped the party take part in the Latino Festival in Huntingburg for their first time in August 2019.

She actively registers volunteers, voters, and distributed Spanish and English translations of the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

As a result, Chairperson Mike Kendall appointed her to the Dubois County Democratic Steering Committee, and Precinct Committee Person for Patoka Township in Precinct 3 in September 2019.

Granados is studying for her Bachelor’s Degree in Pre-Law at St. Mary of the Woods College near Terre Haute.

The Huntingburg native was the president of Key Club for two years before graduating from Southridge High School in 2015.