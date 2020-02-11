Memorial Hospital Receives Five-Star Quality Rating

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released its most recent quality rating for hospitals. Once again, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center received a five-star overall performance rating, the highest rating possible.

Memorial Hospital was one of 407 hospitals nationwide to receive this distinction, and one of only 11 hospitals in Indiana. The additional five-star recipients in Indiana included: Eskenazi Health, Indianapolis; Franciscan Health, Mooresville; Indiana University Health North, Carmel; IU Health West, Avon; King’s Daughters’ Health, Madison; Schneck Medical Center, Seymour; St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago; St. Vincent Carmel Hospital, Carmel; St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana, Indianapolis; and The Women’s Hospital, Newburgh.

The assessment comes from a hospital rating system based on a variety of measures across seven areas of quality—ranging from one to five stars—and shows how well each hospital performs, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S. The more stars, the better a hospital performs with the most common overall rating being four stars. The report, available on the Hospital Compare website, reflects comprehensive quality of care in our nation’s hospitals.