Dubois County Primary Final Results

Election Date: 6/2/2020
Dubois County, Indiana 2020 Primary Election
Election Summary Report
NUMBER OF PRECINCTS: 40
VOTER TURNOUT 18.17%
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) President Of The United States
2487 Donald J. Trump
142 Bill Weld
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (D) President Of The United States
2066 Joseph R. Biden
39 Michael R. Bloomberg
97 Pete Buttigieg
16 Tulsi Gabbard
31 Amy Klobuchar
265 Bernie Sanders
12 Tom Steyer
59 Elizabeth Warren
27 Andrew Yang
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) Governor
2458 Eric Holcomb
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (D) Governor
2092 Woodrow (Woody) Myers
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) United States Rep Dist 8
2352 Larry D. Bucshon
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (D) United States Rep Dist 8
750 Ron Drake
855 E. Thomasina Marsili
705 Mike Webster
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) State Rep District 63
1587 Shane M. Lindauer
VOTES= (D) State Rep District 63
1357 Teresa Kendall
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) State Rep District 74
829 Stephen R. Bartels
VOTES= (D) State Rep District 74
No Candidate
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) Judge 57th Circuit Court
No Candidate
VOTES= (D) Judge 57th Circuit Court
2440 Nathan A. Verkamp
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) County Treasurer
2383 Kitty Merkley
VOTES = (D) County Treasurer
No Candidate Filed
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) County Coroner
2339 Katie M. Schuck
VOTES= (D) County Coroner
No Candidate
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) County Surveyor
2422 Kenneth R. Brosmer
VOTES= (D) County Surveyor
No Candidate
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) County Commissioner Dist 1
2423 Chad Blessinger
VOTES= (D) County Commissioner Dist 1
No Candidate
VOTE FOR 1
VOTES= (R) County Commissioner Dist 3
2321 Nick Hostetter
VOTES= (D) County Commissioner Dist 3
No Candidate
VOTE FOR 3
VOTES= (R) County Council At Large
1980 Sonya Haas
2109 Mike Kluesner
2029 Doug Uebelhor
VOTE FOR 3
VOTES= (D) County Council At Large
1858 Matt Brosmer
1421 Mikayla Granados
1432 Mike Kendall
1274 Duncan Mathies
