Dubois County Primary Final Results

Election Date: 6/2/2020

Dubois County, Indiana 2020 Primary Election

Election Summary Report

NUMBER OF PRECINCTS: 40

VOTER TURNOUT 18.17%

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) President Of The United States

2487 Donald J. Trump

142 Bill Weld

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (D) President Of The United States

2066 Joseph R. Biden

39 Michael R. Bloomberg

97 Pete Buttigieg

16 Tulsi Gabbard

31 Amy Klobuchar

265 Bernie Sanders

12 Tom Steyer

59 Elizabeth Warren

27 Andrew Yang

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) Governor

2458 Eric Holcomb

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (D) Governor

2092 Woodrow (Woody) Myers

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) United States Rep Dist 8

2352 Larry D. Bucshon

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (D) United States Rep Dist 8

750 Ron Drake

855 E. Thomasina Marsili

705 Mike Webster

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) State Rep District 63

1587 Shane M. Lindauer

VOTES= (D) State Rep District 63

1357 Teresa Kendall

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) State Rep District 74

829 Stephen R. Bartels

VOTES= (D) State Rep District 74

No Candidate

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) Judge 57th Circuit Court

No Candidate

VOTES= (D) Judge 57th Circuit Court

2440 Nathan A. Verkamp

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) County Treasurer

2383 Kitty Merkley

VOTES = (D) County Treasurer

No Candidate Filed

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) County Coroner

2339 Katie M. Schuck

VOTES= (D) County Coroner

No Candidate

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) County Surveyor

2422 Kenneth R. Brosmer

VOTES= (D) County Surveyor

No Candidate

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) County Commissioner Dist 1

2423 Chad Blessinger

VOTES= (D) County Commissioner Dist 1

No Candidate

VOTE FOR 1

VOTES= (R) County Commissioner Dist 3

2321 Nick Hostetter

VOTES= (D) County Commissioner Dist 3

No Candidate

VOTE FOR 3

VOTES= (R) County Council At Large

1980 Sonya Haas

2109 Mike Kluesner

2029 Doug Uebelhor

VOTE FOR 3

VOTES= (D) County Council At Large

1858 Matt Brosmer

1421 Mikayla Granados

1432 Mike Kendall

1274 Duncan Mathies