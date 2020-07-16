Dubois County Solid Waste District to sponsor Ag Recycling Day next month

Farmers and land managers have the chance to safely empty pesticide jugs next month.

The Dubois County Solid Waste District is sponsoring this year’s Agriculture Recycling Day on Wednesday, August 5th from 8 am to 12 noon at the District’s Process Center.

In order to be recycled, pesticide jugs must be emptied and rinsed three times.

Nearly 2,000 containers were recycled at last year’s event.

Drums of used oil will also be accepted during the event by pre-registration only. There will also be a 50 cent gallon charge this year due to market conditions.

Farmers who have waste oil need to contact the Dubois County Solid Waste District to let them know how many drums and how many total gallons they would like to recycle.

Once registered, drums must arrive on pallets or can easily slide onto a pallet.

Drums will be emptied and be available for pick up at a later date.

No drums will be accepted without advance registration.

Face coverings are required both on-site and when interacting with staff and other participants.

For more information, call the office at (812)-482-7865 or visit the Dubois County Solid Waste District’s Facebook page.