Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 related death

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 1 additional COVID-19 related death.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the news of another loss of one of our own county residences related to COVID-19,” says Dubois County Health Officer, Dr. Ted Waflart. “Having to report a loss is always hard. The Dubois County Health Department staff and I extend prayers and deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 964 positive cases and 19 deaths.