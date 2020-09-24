The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 1 additional COVID-19 related death.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the news of another loss of one of our own county residences related to COVID-19,” says Dubois County Health Officer, Dr. Ted Waflart. “Having to report a loss is always hard. The Dubois County Health Department staff and I extend prayers and deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 964 positive cases and 19 deaths.
Be the first to comment on "Dubois County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 related death"