Friends of Ferdinand Library holding book sale

If you’re looking for a new book before the next big snow, then this is your lucky day!

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are holding their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale from 10 am to 1 pm today!

Patrons are strongly encouraged to enter the sale by coming through the library’s main doors because the Ferdinand Community Center’s parking lot is still ice-covered and very slick.

The theme for this month is Valentine’s Day! A selection of Romance Books by favorite authors is available for purchase. You can else enter a drawing to win Valentine-themed gifts!

The Friends also recently received a large donation of children’s books. Picture and chapter books, Magic Treehouse Books, graphic novels, and books about favorite characters including Captain Underpants, Olivia the Pig, Splat the Cat, and Flat Stanley will also be on display.

Fiction hardback and paperback books are displayed in alphabetical order by the author’s last name for easy perusal. There are a large number of romance books, Westerns, large-print books, books by favorite authors, and newly donated fiction books.

Nonfiction books are categorized for easy shopping. History, Biography, Crafts, Gardening, Cookbooks, Self Help, Inspirational, Religion and Spirituality, Science, True Life Crime, Art, Music, and Home Decor books are also for sale.

A table of “Special” books has been replenished with 60+ volumes. These books are first editions, author-signed, or otherwise extraordinary volumes. Antique sheet music is also available for purchase. Three sets of Childcraft books from 1963, 1972, and 1974 are available for sale for $10 per set.

All hardback books are $1; paperbacks are $.50; DVDs are $1; and puzzles, games, children’s books, and Special books are variously priced.

Friends membership pamphlets are available at the sale and at the library’s main desk. Stay in touch with the Friends through the Friends of the Ferdinand Library Facebook page.