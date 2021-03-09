Body found in Ohio River identified as missing Louisville teen

The name of the man whose body was recovered from the Ohio River on Monday has been released.

Warrick County Coroner identified the man as 16-year-old Jacob Stover of Louisville, Kentucky.

Stover was reported missing in January while kayak fishing on the Ohio River. A tugboat operator discovered the body at the Newburgh Lock and Dam on Monday.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.