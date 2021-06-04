Dubois County Sheriff K9 receives body armor donation

Another local police dog has a new look when on the job.

Dubois County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Chase, received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. this week.

K9 Chase’s vest is sponsored by Diane Thalmann of La Porte, Indiana, and is embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Chase was also awarded a “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant through the organization.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

To learn more about the organization, visit vik9s.org.