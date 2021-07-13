All Crawford County Sheriff’s Office cruisers now carrying naloxone

An overdose reversal medication is in the hands of sheriff deputies in Crawford County.

Sheriff Jeff Howell says all 11 of their cruisers are now carrying the opioid overdose reversal agent naloxone.

When administered, the medication binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids. It can quickly restore breathing to a person that has stopped breathing from an overdose.

“With the rural nature of Crawford County and lack of access to a local hospital, officers carrying this overdose reversal drug with them can help save a life. In addition, having this product on hand makes our law enforcement officers safer,” Sheriff Howell says.

All sheriff deputies received training on how to properly administer the overdose reversal drug.

Police officers can be exposed to dangerous drugs, like fentanyl, while on duty. Fentanyl can cause an overdose if touched or in cases of accidental needle sticks. Carrying naloxone provides these officers a lifeline in the field.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration have funded nearly $1 million toward the distribution of naloxone, making it possible for the officers to have the medication in their cruisers. Funds were made available by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s state opioid response grant.

Overdose Lifeline, Inc., an Indiana nonprofit helping individuals, families, and communities affected by drug addiction through advocacy, education, harm reduction, prevention, resources, and support has helped to distribute the naloxone throughout the state. They have made naloxone available for free for families in need. Naloxone can also be purchased at most local pharmacies and is available without a prescription.

If you, a family member, or caregiver, would benefit from a free supply of naloxone you can visit overdoselifeline.org/2020-indiana-naloxone-request and request your dose.