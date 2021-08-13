Memorial Hospital provides COVID-19 update

As the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing throughout the country, we are seeing a similar pattern in our local communities. The number of individuals who are being tested for Covid-19 is up and the positivity rate is rising. In the past seven days, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (MHHCC) has tested 435 patients. A month ago during the same time period, MHHCC tested 178 patients. The positivity rate for this comparison has moved from 8.43% to 21.15% of those tested at MHHCC.

In addition to more positive cases in the community, we are also seeing more hospitalized patients from Covid-19 than we have in recent months. The large majority of hospitalized positive cases are unvaccinated individuals. By and large, the vaccinated individuals who get Covid-19 have fewer symptoms and less severe disease.

The CDC continues to highly recommend that all eligible people get the Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves. Knowing the vaccination does not result in 100% protection, basic precautions such as hand-washing, avoiding crowds, social distancing, and mask-wearing still apply. Visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/ or dial 211 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

To continue to keep our caregivers, patients, and patient families safe, we ask you to continue to wear a mask inside of any Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center facility.