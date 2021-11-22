Santa Claus Land of Lights Opens Thanksgiving Night

Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but America’s Christmas Hometown is already preparing to spread the holiday cheer.

The Santa Claus Land of Lights opens for the season on night, . This year marks the 13th year for the Family Light Adventure.

Located inside Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, this custom drive-through outdoor light show tells the Shining Story of Rudolph with thousands of bright, energy-efficient LEDs and dozens of storyboards. At 1.2 miles long, it is one of the largest holiday light shows in North America.

“The Santa Claus Land of Lights is the perfect activity for families to stay safe and warm,” said Dave Lovell, Regional Marketing Manager for Lake Rudolph and Outdoors. “Attending our light show is an annual holiday tradition and we are thrilled to continue to brighten the spirits of families across the region.”

Discount coupons ($4 off per vehicle) are offered at 39 McDonald’s locations in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. A complete list of coupon locations may be found at www.SantaClausLandofLights.com.

A portion of light show proceeds benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley. Over the past 12 years, over $58,000 in proceeds has helped sponsor families at the Ronald McDonald House in Evansville, Indiana.

The Santa Claus Land of Lights will be open night from 5:00pm – 9:00pm CST and then open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through . The show opens nightly through and is closed on and Day. For complete operating schedule or to purchase pre-paid passes, visit the website at www.SantaClausLandofLights.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate.

Every car that goes through the show will receive a special discount coupon that can be redeemed at the Santa Claus Store. Families are also invited to stay in a cabin at Lake Rudolph during the first three weekends of December. Information about Rudolph’s Family Packages can be found at www.LakeRudolph.com.