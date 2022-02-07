Giesler Seeks Reelection as Dubois County Assessor

Dubois County Assessor, Angela (Angie) Giesler, of Jasper,has filed for reelection subject to the Republican Primary election in May.

Giesler was elected as the Assessor in 2018. She previously served as Deputy Assessor for 12 years and Deputy Auditor for 7 years in Dubois County. Before coming to work for the county, Angie was employed by the German American Bank for 18 years.

County assessors must meet certification requirements in the State of Indiana. Giesler fulfilled those requirements by completing all the necessary course work to become a Level III Certified Indiana Assessor-Appraiser in 2012. She attained her Level I and Level II certifications in 2007. Since 2007 she has completed over 300 hours of continuing education to maintain her certifications.

“I have demonstrated my ability to manage the office in an efficient and professional manner to ensure that Dubois County meets statutory deadlines to keep the budgeting process moving forward. Funding for all county services depends on the Assessor’s Office certifying market value assessments on a timely basis for annual taxbilling to be accomplished.”

“My past work experience, Level III Indiana Assessor-Appraiser certification, and knowledge of county government provides me with the skills necessary to do the job that Dubois County and the State of Indiana requires of the Assessor.

She is a Northeast Dubois High School graduate and attended Indiana University. Her memberships include St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Society, Daughters of Isabella, Association of Indiana County Assessors, International Association of Assessing Officers, Dubois County Tax Abatement Committee and former member of the Dubois County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.

Angie has been married to Jeffrey E. Giesler for 36 years. They have two children, Leah (Christopher) Birk and Dane Giesler. They also have two granddaughters, Lila and Maeve Birk. She is the daughter of the late Urban and Rita Clare (Merkel) Seng. Her in-laws are the late Sylvester and Irene (Theising) Giesler.

“I know the importance of hard work, dedication and being respectful. Those are traits that were instilled in me early in life. I will continue using those qualities to ensure the Assessor’s Office operates in an equitable, efficient and timely manner.”

“I would be honored to continue my service to Dubois County as your Assessor. The support I have received in the past is greatly appreciate and I ask for your vote in this year’s elections.”