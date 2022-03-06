Former Bedford Police Officer Arrested for Battery

A former Bedford Police Officer was arrested on battery charges.

An investigation was started when the Bedford Chief of Police contacted the Indiana State Police after receiving a complaint from a citizen that 45-Year-Old, Morgan Lee, who was at the time a Police Officer, had allegedly battered them.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, an arrest warrant for Lee was received.

On March 4th this Year Lee turned himself in to the Lawrence County Jail.

Lee is facing charges of Official Misconduct, Strangulation, and Battery.

The Indiana State Police reminds that all charges are merely allegations, and all criminal defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.