Women Empowering Women will gather on Wednesday, May 11

The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, May 11 to hear Sandy Smith present on the topic of values. The May session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30 am for networking before the meeting from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

Know yourself, so you can lead yourself. Your values have a significant impact on the way you approach every aspect of your life. In this session, you’ll gain insight into your top values and explore how getting to know and lead yourself more effectively can positively influence those you come in contact with on a daily basis.

Our presenter, Sandy Smith, recently retired from Kimball Electronics. She and her husband Brad are the owners of Tell City Pretzels and Sandy is the owner of Roots N Wings, coaching and speaking business designed to inspire individuals and teams to dig deep and soar high. She is a certified John Maxwell Team speaker, coach, and facilitator.

Advanced reservations for the luncheon are required for members and guests. Reservations should be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org by Friday, May 6. The cost for lunch is $10.00 per person and is payable at the door.

The mission of Women Empowering Women is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by instilling confidence, building networks, and promoting community in Dubois County. Membership is open to any woman in business who lives or works in Dubois County.

For more information about WEW and to access a membership application, visit the organizations’ Facebook page or contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.+++