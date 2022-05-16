The Indiana Commission for Higher Education awards 200 scholarships

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 200 scholarships to the sixth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators.

Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and additional factors, recipients will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.

A total of 627 students applied for the 2022-23 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, a 43 percent increase in submitted applications compared to last year. Applications were received from learners representing 270 high schools in 86 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Additionally, 75 percent of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.

To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.

To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.