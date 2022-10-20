Dubois County Voters have chance to Hear from Candidates running for Dubois County offices

Voters in Dubois County will have a chance to hear the candidates running for Dubois County offices present their visions and strategies they propose to achieve that vision.

the event will take place Tuesday, October 25th at 7 pm eastern at the jasper train depot in jasper.

This is not a debate.

Only the Candidates who are opposed in the upcoming General Election will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and share the reasons they are running for office.

The seating limitation inside the Train Depot is no more than 40 total attendees.

The event is open to the public to attend – – as long as there is seating space available.

Candidates who have been invited to participate:

~~Jeff Hill

~~Mark Messmer

~~Teresa Kendall

~~Shane Lindauer

~~John Birk

~~Anthony Quinn

~~Mary (Becky) Beckman

~~Serice Stenftenagel (Serece)

~~Matt Johnson

~~Craig Greulich

~~Dennis Tedrow

~~Ryan Craig