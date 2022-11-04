American Legion Post #343 Annual Veterans Day Observance November 5th

Along with honoring THEIR living Veteran, Reynold “Lenny” Knust, this year at the annual Veterans Day Observance to be held at the American Legion Post #343 in Holland this Saturday, November 5th, the Dubois County Veterans Council will be recognizing our WWII Veterans who are still with us. They are Lenny Knust, Charles Striegel, Paul Striegel, Leroy Haug, Melvin Schroeder,

Otto Begle, Ted Bartley, and Albert Merkley.

The annual Veterans Day Observance of the Dubois County Veterans Council is being hosted by the American Legion Post #343 in Holland beginning at 2:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend to show appreciation for our Veterans.

There will be a mass celebrated at 8:00 am Saturday at St. Joseph Church Jasper to remember all Veterans living and deceased.