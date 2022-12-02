Dubois county Burn Ban Lifted

The Dubois County Commissioners and the Dubois County Fire Chiefs have lifted the Burn Ban effective today November 30, 2022.

A reminder that the only thing that is legal to burn in the State of Indiana is Clean Wood Products; all other waste should be recycled.

Take all precautions necessary to prevent out-of-control fires, and as always please contact the Dubois County Communications Center and notify them if you plan a controlled burn for brush or other outdoor vegetation on your property.