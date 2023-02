In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Mary Leah Siegel, the President of the Sister Cities of Jasper group, along with its treasurer, Matt Hilger, who is originally from Pfaffenweiler, Germany about the upcoming “Wine & Dine Your Valentine” event.

For more in.form videos, please check out our website: https://wjts.tv/18-wjts-in-form/

Stock media provided by Maximus Sound / Pond 5.

Stock footage provided by tamashimo, from Pond5.

Stock footage provided by Movietools, from Pond5.