Blues & Barbecue Sunday Performance to Provide Soft Opening to Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2023 Season

• Boscoe France/Black Cat & the Bones to perform, S&S BBQ and Oink Inc food trucks will be onsite

The Lincoln Amphitheatre will host its first-ever “Blues & Barbecue” event on Sunday, May 7. The first of the venue’s 2023 Amp Unplugged Sunday afternoon matinee series, the event will marry the sensational blues guitar and sounds of the Boscoe France Band and the uptempo and dancing blues of Black Cat & the Bones with the savory barbecue flavors of two of the areas best BBQ food trucks: Spencer County’s S&S BBQ and Dubois County’s Oink Inc.

Doors for the Blues & Barbecue event will open at 3 p.m. with Black Cat & the Bones kicking things off at 4 p.m. followed by the Boscoe France Band at 5:15 p.m. S&S BBQ and Oink Inc. will be located in the parking lot and ready to serve at 2 p.m. All times listed are central. All seating is general admission and the $15.95 tickets can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, directly at bit.ly/Blues-BBQ, or by calling 812-937-2329. Children 12 and under are welcome to attend for free.

“Blues music and barbecue go hand in hand and we are beyond excited to kick off our 2023 season with this special Sunday afternoon event that will feature not only some of our best regional blues talent but our area’s best barbecue as well,” said Marc Steczyk, director of the Lincoln Amphitheatre.

For this event and only this event in 2023, food purchased at the food trucks will be allowed in the venue, but absolutely no carry-in coolers or other outside food or drinks will be permitted.

Hailing from nearby Madisonville, Kentucky, Boscoe France has been playing blues everywhere and anywhere he could since he was 14 years old. In 2012, he entered and, ultimately, won Guitar Center’s national “Battle of the Blues” competition, besting thousands of aspiring blues guitarists from across the United States. He performed then—and now—without inhibitions (and often without shoes) and wows audiences with his creativity, dexterity, and boundless collection of riffs and bends. For additional information about Boscoe France, visit www.boscoefrance.com.

Black Cat & the Bones blues band is based out of Indianapolis where, amongst other venues, they have performed at the historic Slippery Noodle Inn. They also play regionally in Illinois, Kentucky, and Ohio. Their performances include an eclectic mix of traditional and classic blues, including songs of BB King, Albert Collins, the Neville Brothers, Muddy Waters, and more.

The Amp Unplugged performance series will announce at least two more Sunday events later in the season and is presented in part by the Friends of Lincoln State Park, a 501c3 organization devoted to the support and preservation of Lincoln State Park.

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheaters in the United States, the Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located conveniently just off of Interstate 64 halfway between Evansville, Ind., and Louisville, Ky., within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Ind.—the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue, a crown jewel for live outdoor entertainment and events in southern Indiana, has been under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation since 2015. For additional information, please call 812-937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.