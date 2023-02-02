Norma Imogene Kiesler, age 95, formally of Sulphur, Indiana passed away on , 2023, at St. Francis Hospice Home.

She was born on , 1927, in English, IN to Elza Wiseman and Mabel (Eaton) Wiseman.

On , 1946, Norma married Edward Philip Kiesler and they were married for 42 years. She worked for 20 years for RCA and was a beautician for 10 years and a wonderful mother. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and traveling. Norman was a long-time member of Old Union Church of Sulphur, IN. where she volunteered for numerous events and projects during the time of her membership.

Norma is survived by her 3 children; Earl (Dianna) Kiesler of New Palestine, Don (Gail) Kiesler of New Palestine, and Shirley (Bill) Baker of Greenfield, 6 grandchildren; Brian (Melissa) Kiesler, Julie (Daniel) Harmon, Shawn (Heather) Kiesler, Heather Kiesler Brace, Craig (Sandy) Baker and Jeanna (Buddy) Baker, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, her brother Wayne (Kay) Wiseman in Bargerville, IN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her 4 sisters, and a brother.

The funeral service will be held on , 2023, at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN at 1:00 pm. Denbo Funeral Home, 628 Hwy. 64 E., English, IN 47118.

Visitation will be on , 2023, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home.

Officiating the funeral will be Minister Lester Kauffman with burial to follow at Old Union Cemetery in Sulphur, IN.

Denbo Funeral is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Norma Kiesler.