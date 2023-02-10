A semi-driver attempting to drive underneath telephone lines was the cause of delayed commutes for travelers of State Road 56, near Ireland, early Thursday morning. Indiana State Police say the semi became entangled and pulled over the telephone poll with supporting active power lines. Gusty winds contributed to the debris and redirected traffic in the area of Hulsman Refrigeration. An employee at the business told our staff a motorist informed them of the damage just before sunrise and asked for it to be reported to proper emergency management. ISP encouraged the use of alternative routes to accommodate the several-hour cleanup.