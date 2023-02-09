Traffic stops lead to a possible fentanyl drug arrest in spencer county.

A couple weeks ago Deputy Austin Hagan made a traffic stop on US 231. During the traffic stop, he discovered illicit drugs to include the picture below. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested and detained in the Spencer County Jail.

The drugs are being tested by the Indiana State Police Laboratory, but there are indication that they may have been made with a pill press and could contain fentanyl.

There has been an uptick in fentanyl poisonings which has led to an increase of deaths in the tri-state area according to local sources.