The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of 40 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Thirty-nine members will serve three-year terms and one member will serve a one-year term. The term of board members appointed to three-year terms start February 2023 and end February 2026.

Newly appointed members are:

Alabama – Bill Lipscomb, Prattville, Ala.

Arkansas – Donald Hubbell, Batesville, Ark.

Colorado – Jody Rogers, Yuma, Colo.

Florida – LuJean Waters, Bartow, Fla.

Georgia – Kristy Griffis Arnold, Screven, Ga.

Idaho – Patricia Dowton, Ellis, Idaho

Illinois – Paul Walker, Danvers, Ill.

Indiana – Edmund R. Hildenbrand, Huntingburg, Ind.

Iowa – Hayley Moss, Hull, Iowa, and Ross Havens, Atlantic, Iowa

Kansas – Amy Lyons Langvardt, Alta Vista, Kan., and Jack Geiger, Robinson, Kan.

Kentucky – Mitchel Logsdon, Munfordville, Ky.

Minnesota – Jeri L. Hanson, Comfrey, Minn.

Missouri – Patty Wood, La Monte, Mo., and Marsha Corbin, Dover, Mo.

Montana – Benjamin J. Peterson, Judith Gap, Mont.

Nebraska – Michael W. Crosley, Niobrara, Neb., and Jaslyn Livingston, Broadwater, Neb.

New York – John E. Kriese, Branchport, N.Y.

North Dakota – Mary Graner, Huff, N.D.

Ohio – Joe Foster, Gallipolis, Ohio

Oklahoma – Jason Hitch, Guymon, Okla., and Rodney E. Cowan, Watonga, Okla.

Oregon – Wendy Bingham, North Powder, Ore.

Pennsylvania – Diane M. Hoover, Lebanon, Pa.

South Dakota – Larry C. Stomprud, Mud Butte, S.D.

Tennessee – Celeste D. Blackburn, Jefferson City, Tenn.

Texas – Chloe Wilson, Sabinal, Texas, Seth A. Denbow, Weatherford, Texas, Claudia S. Wright, Richmond, Texas, Anne Ilse Anderson, Austin, Texas, and Debbie Gill, Chico, Texas

Virginia – James Edward Calhoun, Jr., Callands, Va.

Wisconsin – Terry Quam, Lodi, Wis.

Northwest Unit – Marty Stingley, Ellensburg, Wash.

Southwest Unit – Ted L. Kingsley, Colusa, Calif., and Cathy Jauch, Plymouth, Calif.

Importer Unit – Andrew Kopic, Jacksonville, Fla., and Doug McNicholl, Washington, DC (1-year term)

The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 101 members representing 34 States and 5 units. Members must be beef producers or importers of beef and beef products nominated by certified producer organizations. More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattlemen’s Beef Board webpage.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils, and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of their industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

