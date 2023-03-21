Alfred J. “Freddie” Hopf, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:38 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Freddie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 6, 1935, to Martin and Amelia (Sermersheim) Hopf. He married Anna Mae Stenftenagel on September 8, 1956, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2019.

He was a lifelong farmer, coal miner, entertainer, and musician/singer

He had a party for everything. He was known for his jokes and entertainment. He and his band, “Freddie, Ray J, and the Boys,” would play at nursing homes, the Shamrock, and other local events. He hosted turnip kraut-making parties and was an avid IU basketball fan.

Freddie enjoyed fish fries, the Hopf Park, and had a colorful painting ability. He adored his cat, Clarence, and spent time with his family, friends, and grandchildren. He enjoyed his antique tractor collection and displayed them PROUDLY on holidays and parades.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Ireland K of C, and the Jasper Moose.

He is survived by, three daughters; Kanda (Greg) Merkley, Wadesville, IN, Edith “Edie” (Fred) DeKemper- Chapman, Jasper, IN, Tracey (Patrick) Gutgsell, St. Anthony, IN, two sons; Brad (Rhonda) Hopf, Jasper, IN, Rodney “Louie” (Katrina) Hopf, Jasper, IN, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one sister; Janice (Bob) Nordhoff, one brother; William (Kathy) Hopf, brother-in-law; Ted Bartley, and lifelong childhood friend; Ray “Ray J” Lechner, and his beloved cat, Clarence.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, are four sisters; Cyrilla Schroeder, Dorothy Bartley, Monica Schuetter, and Joan Knies.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alfred J. “Freddie” Hopf will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. (service time) at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heart-to-Heart Hospice and St. Charles Health Campus for their caring and comforting staff. Freddie would always say he loved the staff and residents that became close friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Dubois County Humane Society, or to a favorite charity.

