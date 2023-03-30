It will soon be time for local foodies to prepare for indulgence in the first Jasper Downtown Chowdown of the season! The first Thursday of every month beginning in April until October, from 4:00 through 8:00 p.m., the Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza will host the event rain or shine.

Thirteen food trucks, live music by Sparrow and Crandall, and yard games will be available at the April 6th gathering. Plenty of seating options are located in the plaza and shelter houses but guests are invited to bring personal blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the live music.

An opening gallery reception for appreciating art and mingling with friends will take place with Jasper Community Arts at First Thursdays beginning at 5:00 pm. Community members are encouraged to stroll through the downtown area to enjoy the merchants’ unique window displays in celebration of the Jasper in Bloom season.

A complete list of the food trucks for April’s Downtown Chowdown and a schedule of events are available by visiting visitduboiscounty.com and browsing the events tab. More information can also be sought by contacting Kate Schwenk through email at kschwenk@heartofjasper.org or by phone call to 812-482-4255