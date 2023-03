Featuring the then-mayor of Pfaffenweiler, Germany, Dieter Hahn, coming to visit with former-Mayor of Jasper, Bill Schmitt, during the annual Jasper Strassenfest festivities for 2009. The Mayors were featured on our news program, our interview program with Paul Knies, and at the Strassenfest Parade!

