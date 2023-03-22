Norma Jean Henke, age 91, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 8:10 a.m., on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her residence.

She was born April 1, 1931, in Evansville, Indiana, to Rev. Carl S. and Emma (Kerkhoff) Allinger; and married Howard “Pete” Henke on September 15, 1950, at the Holland Methodist Church. Norma worked at Henke Farms as a bookkeeper, the Holland Dairy, and the Farm Bureau Co-op. She was a member of the Holland United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women; and was an avid bridge player and reader. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Pete” Henke, who died on December 18, 2010; and three siblings, Lela Veeck, Warren Allinger, and Mark Allinger.

She is survived by four children, Dean (Mary Beth) Henke of Dale, Ind., Kathy (Bill) Bennison-Meadors of Indianapolis, Ind., Joni (Tim) Meyer of St. Henry, Ind. and Sandy (Randy) Klem of Ferdinand, Ind.; by (10) grandchildren, (13) great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services for Norma Jean Henke will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Holland United Methodist Church in Holland. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Holland United Methodist Church from 9:00-11:00 a.m., on Saturday, the day of the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Holland United Methodist Church or the Historic Santa Claus Campground. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Norma’s caregivers for their dedicated service – Sheryl Mehling, Jackie Uebelhor, and Mary Ann Nix. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com