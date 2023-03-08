Paulette Kay (Weber) Skinner, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully listening to her favorite music at 2:55 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper surrounded by family.

Paulette was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 27, 1950, to Paul H. and Lou Anna M. (Traylor) Weber.

She was a 1968 graduate of Ireland High School. She went on and graduated from San Antonio College with an Associate in Nursing.

She was a recovery nurse for outpatient surgery for 34 years.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the V.F.W. Auxiliary, and the Eagles.

She enjoyed singing, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her companion, William Jarvis, one son, Shane (Carrie) Bohnert, daughter, Sasha Skinner, 7 grandchildren; Chelsea, Austin, Devin, Karah, Jason, Milla, Javier, three great-grandchildren; Skylee, Kaleah, Thomas, sister, Bonnie (Mark who was considered a brother) Jean Weber Garland.

Preceding her in death are her parents and beloved cat, Syd.

A visitation for Paulette Kay (Weber) Skinner will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society, or the Eagles.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.