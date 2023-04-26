UPDATE: Suspect arrested in death investigation (Warrick Co.)

An arrest has been made in the death investigation of Manuel E. Heaton, 27, of Evansville.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office report that Johnathon Buza, 40, of Evansville, has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Buza is being held at the Warrick County Jail.

This is an active investigation, and the public is urged to report any information they may have to Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.