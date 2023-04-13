INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces 224 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that will receive a combined $133.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program.“The continued success of the Community Crossings program becomes more evident each year,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Improving transportation infrastructure at the most local level makes communities that much more attractive for business and Hoosier families alike to connect and grow.”Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects in January. Applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions, as well as impacts to safety and economic development. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1.27 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.“Safe, modern infrastructure at the local level makes Indiana’s transportation network stronger,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “Partnering with locals on these projects is something INDOT looks forward to each year. The hard work and dedication of local entities to secure these funds and make improvements in their communities does not go unnoticed.”To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. Indiana law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities located in counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2023 spring call for projects is available here. The next call for projects will open in July.