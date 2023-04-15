Indiana State Police troopers arrested two impaired drivers in Gregg Park in Vincennes Friday night.

At about 11:35 p.m., troopers observed a driver of a Chevrolet driving at a high rate of speed through the park with bystanders present. After stopping the vehicle, the driver was identified as a 16-year-old Vincennes male. The driver failed a field sobriety test, and further investigation revealed a BAC of .12%. The driver was released to a family member, and juvenile probation was contacted. The juvenile is being charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor and criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor.

Shortly after stopping the 16-year-old, troopers made contact with another driver, 44-year-old Fantasy Brower of Vincennes. Brower appeared impaired and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed a BAC of .19%. She was arrested and taken to the Knox County jail where she is being held on a charge of driving while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.