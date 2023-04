Produced by Brescher Filming and Photography.

18 WJTS is proud to broadcast the accomplishments of the recently awarded Laureate, Raphael Ackerman, for his exemplary achievements in local business and beyond, highlighted by his surviving family members.

To view all JA Business Hall of Fame Laureates, be sure to head over to the display at the Dubois County Museum, or visit the Junior Achievement website: https://swindiana.ja.org/events/ja-dubois-county-business-hall-of-fame