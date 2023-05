The Indiana General Assembly recently passed the new two-year budget, which continues the state’s track record of fiscally conservative management of Indiana’s resources.

As always, feel free to contact Senator’s Messmer’s office directly with your questions and concerns by email at Senator.Messmer@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.

Story by: Joyce Murrell; Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam

Stock media provided by Pond5.