95-YEAR-OLD Jay Paul Schoonmaker passed away on May 20th.

Jay Paul Schoonmaker was born November 6th, 1927 in Wilmington, Delaware to B. Bevier and Anne (Shane) Schoonmaker. He was the youngest son of ten children. Ann, Tracey, Robert, and Richard (twins), James, Mary Jane, Lois, Lowell, and Carol. His father died when he was too young to know him and his mother passed away when he was only 15 years old. He was raised by an older brother, Robert Schoonmaker, and his wife Janet (Deaver) Schoonmaker. Robert was an Army Air Corps bomber pilot during World War II. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 90.

Jay graduated from Wilmington High School in 1957 and then joined the Army Reserve. He completed boot camp at Fort Knox, KY, and soon met Donna Mae Crowe, a dancer in the USO at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis. They were married in 1958. Two daughters soon followed. The family resided in the Indianapolis area until approximately 1966 when they moved to the Cleveland, OH area. They returned to Hendricks County just west of Indianapolis in about 1970 and resided there until 1978 when the couple divorced. Soon after, Jay returned to Delaware where he lived until 2001. He then returned to Indianapolis where he resided until 2019. He spent the last 4 years living with his daughter, Kim, and her family in Huntingburg.

Jay enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, playing cards, watching television (particularly news, game shows, and live sports), and scratch-off lottery tickets. He was a great tennis enthusiast and played in many tournaments in his younger years. He was especially proud of a 1953 runner-up medal he won in a U.S. Lawn Tennis Association Tournament at the age of 15. More recently, he enjoyed being part of the Red Bull fantasy football league with grandsons, Christopher and Clay and kept his runner-up champion certificate among his treasured possessions.

Jay is survived by one sister, Mary Jane Waldrop, age 92, (Lake) of Tupelo, Mississippi; two daughters, Kim (Mark) McConnell of Huntingburg, and Tammi Baker of Indianapolis; 7 grandchildren, Ron Klue, Andrew Klue, Jackie Baker, Dustin Baker, Christopher (Hannah) McConnell, Clay McConnell, Ann McConnell; two great-grandchildren, Reigne Klue, Preston Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews all over the US.

By his own account, Jay lived his best years here in Huntingburg and is most grateful to those new friends he got to meet while here. He will be sorely missed for his wit, wisdom, and his kind grateful heart.

Memorial services for Jay will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 24th at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate the service. Burial will take place at Mayo Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com