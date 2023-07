18 WJTS in.form – The Newly Crowned Miss Dubois County Queens Come to Promote The Fair! (6/30/2023)

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with the recently-crowned queens, Miss Dubois County & Miss Congeniality Kate Stemle, and Teen Miss Dubois County Bella Beckman to talk about the pageant, the upcoming fair, and their involvement with 4-H.

