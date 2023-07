Governor Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff

Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Indiana in honor and remembrance of Indiana State Trooper Aaron N. Smith who was killed in the line of duty.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, July 7th.

Governor Holcomb is also asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff.