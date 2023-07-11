Jasper Community Arts is accepting vendor applications for The Beehive Arts Market.

Vendor applications can be made for The Beehive Arts Market through August 4th.

The Beehive Arts Market will be held on Saturday, September 30th from 8 AM to 5 PM and will be located on the grounds of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center located at 100 3rd Ave. in Jasper.

The event will feature artworks and products from dozens of professional artisans, makers, and craftsmen and will also include musical entertainment, food, and more.

For those interested in being a vendor they are looking to fill their spots with a variety of high-quality, handmade items including pottery, jewelry, textiles, wood, paintings, mosaics, housewares, clothing, handbags, and more.

Vendor spots are 10 feet by 10 feet and vendors must supply their own white tents, tables, and chairs. The application and booth fee is $75 but not all that apply will be accepted. Applicants who are not selected will have their fees refunded. Vendors will be notified by email whether they have been selected or not.

The Beehive application, as well as additional information about The Beehive, can be found on Jasper Community Arts’ Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the Jasper Community Arts website, jasperarts.org/beehive.