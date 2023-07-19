Stephen Joseph Leibering, age 76, of Huntingburg, passed away at 5:56 p.m., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Northwood Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Jasper.

He was born on March 14, 1947, to Walter Eugene and Alberta (Meyer) Leibering.

Steve was an outdoorsman, enjoyed horseshoes, and fishing, and was an avid bowler scoring perfect 300, 299, and 298, over his bowling career. Steve was employed by Dubois Wood Products until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Don, Doug, and Gary; his partner of 25 years, Peggy Brown; and one grandson Xachary Trayling.

He is survived by three daughters, Anita (Jack) Trayling of Coldwater, MI, Laura (John) Buse of Huntingburg, Chelsea (Trenton) Napier of Portage, MI; one son, Shane (Leslie) Leibering of Jasper; one brother, Richard (Fran) Leibering of Huntingburg; six grandchildren, Xenah (Ryan) Wright, Xeidler Trayling, Eli Buse, Ethan Cook, Otis Leibering, Makenzie Napier; three great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

A funeral service for Steve Leibering will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, July 22,

at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Pastor Zach Korff will officiate the funeral service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass & Son Funeral Home on Friday, July 21, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Southridge High School Bowling Team. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com.