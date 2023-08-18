Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Mary Jo Hart, the Co-chair of the Precious Blood Parish Picnic, to discuss the upcoming event and its raffles, food, and more, as it occurs on Sunday, 8/20/2023.

